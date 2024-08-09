George: Nigeria in Political, Economic Intensive Care Unit

Segun James

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said the country was in political and economic intensive care unit and needed immediate and proper care to survive.



The elder statesman, who made the call at a press parley held at his Ikoyi office, lamented that the solution so far given by government was “mendacious and destructive,” and that the situation in the country was very worrisome.

“We need the intervention of surgeons, who have gone through it before to give us fresh breath. The solution that has been proffered by this administration is not working.



“I want to appeal to this government. What exactly is the truth about oil industry? The president said we will sell crude oil to Aliko in naira, look at the debt portfolio of Nigeria, what future do we have?

“Who is the minister of Information because we haven’t heard him. Aliko said he gave N100 million dollars to my government over Ibeju Lekki refinery, who were the beneficiaries? My perception of the oil industry is that it is very deceptive.



“Kyari said he will talk at the right time. When is the right time? Rome is burning, nobody is talking. Is it true that there was a time when it was only Oando that was lifting crude oil? Mr President and his team must address this issue. What is happening in the oil industry? We want to know the complete story of oil industry,” George queried.

He further urged the federal government to summon all the former Chief Executive Officers of commercial banks to a board room, and question them on what they did with billions of dollars they received.



He noted, “Get all the former CEOs into a board room. What did they do with all the money they had got. The dollars given to them, where are they? I hope Cardoso will be strong enough to do the efficiency of his family. The round tripping did not start now.”

While speaking about the nationwide protests to call attention of the government to hardship prevalent in the country, saying, “What is happening in the north is a reflection of the restlessness of the youth.



“Awolowo emphasised the need for education. Education makes people easy to rule difficult to deceive. They have been to universities, colleges, why don’t they have jobs? So they went back to the hamlets.”