FG Pledges to Assist Nigerian Air Force Acquire Affordable Houses for Officers

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has assured the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) of the readiness of the ministry to provide housing units to its personnel under the National Housing Program (NHP) at subsidised rates.

The minister disclosed this when the Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, led a delegation of key officers from NAF on a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

While appreciating the dedication of the Nigerian Air Force to provide security and protection of sovereignty of the nation, the minister reiterated the obligation of the ministry to provide affordable housing for all class of Nigerians, covering low, middle and high level income earners.

He stated: “As the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, we recognise the importance of providing suitable housing for members of the Nigerian Air Force. We assure our commitment to working with you towards meeting the needs.”



Dangiwa noted that the leadership of the ministry provided various options to enable Nigerians become home owners, saying that the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme launched by President Bola Tinubu at Karsana, Abuja, was one opportunity available to Nigerians for home ownership

According to him, the programme which aims at providing 50,000 affordable housing to Nigerians nationwide under phase 1, has started in 13 locations of the country with the Cities in Abuja to contain 3,112 Units, 500 units in Kano state under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, and 1,500 units ongoing in Lagos, in partnership with Federal Mortgage Bank Nigeria (FMBN).



Dangiwa also explained that construction of houses was currently ongoing in 12 locations across the nation, two states in each geopolitical zones of the country where lands were provided and currently at various level of completion

Similarly the minister highlighted the various purchasing options available to potential buyers to include; Outright, Rent-to-own, instalment and mortgage loan with a single digit interest payable under 30 years period.

To ensure seamless accessibility in acquiring the houses, Dangiwa added that the ministry has launched Renewed Hope Housing Portal

Speaking on the NHP constructed by the previous administration in the 30 states of the federation, Dangiwa explained that the houses had been advertised and had been over-subscribed, .



He said that the ownership option plans made available to prospective buyers also include; outright purchase instalment payment, mortgage loan as well as rent-to-own.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar, while commending the minister for the achievement recorded so far under his leadership, said they were in the ministry to seek collaboration on providing affordable houses for Air Force personnel covering both the officers in service and post-service.

Abubakar told the minister that they also came to appeal for the NHP Bauchi housing units to either be given to Nigeria Air Force free or sold to them at a discounted rate with friendly payment terms, as acquiring it will go a long way to enhance the “operational readiness of the force.”

The Chief of Air Staff also requested collaboration with the ministry on engaging the Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited Housing and Construction Company in the ongoing construction of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate projects across the country.

He affirmed that the company has handled several civil works and construction of houses such as the one the force has in Asokoro.