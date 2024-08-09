Campaign against Illicit Activities at Airports Intensified

The taskforce against indiscipline and illicit activities at the airports, established by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, is bringing sanity and efficiency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

This was disclosed by the agency, which stated that the taskforce is meant to target issues such as touting, rent-seeking, and airport extortion and also aims to curb the rise of illicit activities at the airports.

The Co-chair of the taskforce and Director of Special Duties, FAAN, Mr. Henry Agbebire, emphasised the committee’s mandate to eliminate all forms of illicit activities across FAAN airports.

“Our campaign is designed to provide passengers with an improved experience. Gone are the days of ineffective raids; we now leverage modern technology, including CCTV cameras and body cams, to ensure a sustained and effective approach,” said Agbebire, adding that the Kuku has prioritised exceptional customer experience, and the taskforce is pivotal in achieving this goal.

To further enhance passenger engagement, QR codes have been strategically placed throughout the airport, enabling travelers to report any illicit activities directly. This initiative, combined with the taskforce’s collaboration with various security agencies, aims to create a safer and more disciplined airport environment.