UBEC Tasks Teachers on Advancing Multimedia Proficiency

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Executive Secretary, ES, of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Hameed Boboi, has emphasized the significance of advancing multimedia proficiency among teachers.

Dr. Boboi made the remark while declaring open a 3-day training for Smart Schools Teachers on the utilization of Multimedia Studio Equipment in Abuja recently.

The ES, represented by the National Coordinator of the UBEC Digital Resource Centre (DRC), Professor Bashir Galadanci, noted with satisfaction that all the UBE model smart schools were being well-equipped with state-of-the art multi-media content development studios.

Hence it was crucial for the teachers to become fully familiar with how to utilize the various sophisticated tools and equipment in the production of high-quality educational content for their learners, he said.

Delivering the welcome address, the Head of the UBEC DRC Training and Capacity Development Unit, Dr. Hafsat Lawal Kontagora, underscored the importance of the training in refining the skills of the smart school teachers in content curation and its relevance in their professional development.

She explained that the workshop was aimed at developing the capacity and enhancing the skills of selected teachers from the thirteen (13) operational smart schools, staff of the UBEC DRC and some officers from the Public Relation Unit of the Commission.

The workshop was designed to equip the participants with practical knowledge and provide hands-on experience in managing multimedia studio equipment for educational content creation, video production, and multimedia presentations.

The exercise furnished the participants with the requisite skills in the production of high-quality educational materials and enhanced multimedia communication through a combination of lectures, practical exercises, and group activities.

It also enriched their abilities to use multimedia equipment like cameras and sound systems effectively. The trainees were adequately upskilled in post-production techniques and gained proficiency in effective editing and refinement of multimedia content.