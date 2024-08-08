Tinubu Appoints Ango Mandate Secretary FCT Youth Devt Secretariat



Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Abdullahi Suleiman Ango as Mandate Secretary for the newly established Youth Development Secretariat in Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

A statement yesterday, by the Director Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, said the appointment was strategic and marked a significant milestone in the administration’s ongoing efforts to prioritise youth development and empowerment in the Federal Capital Territory.

The youth development secretariat would provide the administrative structure that would coordinate youth related matters in the FCT and also serve as a veritable platform for the implementation of youth policies and programmes as well as training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Ango, the FCT Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, from 2018 till date,

brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to youth advocacy to this vital role. His extensive background in public administration and his previous contributions to youth empowerment initiatives make him an ideal choice to lead this new secretariat.

He hails from Kuje in the FCT and holds a BSc degree in International Studies from ABU Zaria, a master’s degree in International Relations from Nasarawa State University and is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from Nasarawa State University.