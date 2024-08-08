Temi Ajibewa, Others, Receive Honorary Degrees from MLU

Myles Leadership University, an institution dedicated to nurturing and empowering change-makers and global leaders, has conferred honorary doctorates on several individuals, including Temi Ajibewa, a seasoned entrepreneur and Personal Brand Monetization Coach.

According to a statement from the university, the Honorary Doctorate Conferment Ceremony is a prestigious event that recognizes individuals with extraordinary accomplishments and sustained excellence in their respective fields.

Dr. Ajibewa, who was awarded an honorary doctorate in Business Administration, has made significant contributions to human development and digital marketing, earning numerous awards locally and internationally.

The statement from the institution indicates that the management is thrilled to recognize Dr. Ajibewa and other notable individuals for their outstanding achievements and tireless commitment to advancing human potential.

“Dr. Ajibewa’s work embodies the values of our institution, and we are honored to welcome her to our community of distinguished leaders.”

Dr. Ajibewa expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am humbled to receive this honor and consider it a rare privilege. I am proud to be part of a community that values excellence and leadership.” She said.

The ceremony, held in the United Kingdom, celebrated the achievements of several individuals, including Victoria Solademi, Public Health Practitioner; Abiodun Odunuga, CEO of Bridge and Value; Kunle Adewale, Founder of Global Arts in Medicine Fellowship; Ogunlaru Adebowale, MD of Purple Prime Limited; Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman of Foreign Investment; and Atong Agook, Founder of Triple A Group, among others.

Ajibewa further noted, “This recognition is not just a personal achievement but also a testament to the impact that dedicated individuals can have on their communities and the world at large.”

Myles Leadership University’s decision to confer honorary doctorates on these individuals underscores their influential roles and unwavering dedication to advancing human potential..