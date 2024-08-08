Police to Organise Youth Summit to Discuss  Security

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday said they are putting together a youth summit to discuss national security and intelligence gathering, as part of activities to commemorate the 2024 International Youths Day, scheduled to hold on Monday, August 12, in Abuja.

A statement by Force Spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the NPF youth summit is of the police’s recognition of the vital role of young people in shaping the nation’s future and protecting development.

Adejobi also noted that the summit will feature discussions on youth empowerment, national security, and intelligence, adding that Interactive sessions will focus on crime prevention, conflict resolution, social media and community engagement.

The summit, he added will also showcase the machineries set in motion to boost the innovative solutions to Nigeria’s multidimensional issues by our youths.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, re-echoed the importance of the event to commemorate the UN International Youth Day and foster national security intelligence through youth engagement and development.

He further reiterated the commitment of the force under his watch, to incorporate all sectors for effective policing in Nigeria.

Adejobi said the summit seeks to enhance the collaboration between Nigerian youths and the Nigeria Police Force, increasing youth participation in national security initiatives and development, in furtherance of the vision of the IG for a safe and more secure country. He said that the theme of the summit is “Enhancing Nigerian Youth Value for National Security Intelligence.”