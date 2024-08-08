Police Intercept 250,000 Litres of Stolen Crude, 350,000 litres of AGO in Four Weeks

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The leadership of Nigeria Police Force, yesterday said it intercepted a total of 250,000 litres of crude oil, 350,000 litres of AGO, and 118 litres of petrol.

The police also claimed to have intercepted no fewer than 13 trucks used for oil theft and apprehended 17 suspect oil thieves during anti oil theft operations across the country.

Force Spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this disclosure while addressing journalists on the achievements of the Inspector General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering, at IGP-STFPIB office complex Dei-Dei, Abuja.

Adejobi, said the achievements were a testament to the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to combating petroleum theft and illegal bunkering, adding that the police will continue to intensify their efforts to ensure the security and integrity of the nation’s petroleum resources.

He noted that Egbetokun, has taken the bull by its horns as part of the efforts to amplify the strategy of the federal government in combatting oil theft and economic sabotage.

He recalled that recently, the IGP appointed a new Commander to head the IGP-STFPIB, Anti-Pipeline Unit of the Force, restructured the squad and renewed its standard operating procedure, with a clear marching order to harness all available means within the ambit of the law to curb oil theft in collaboration with other relevant security agencies.

“Similarly, as part of the IGP’s efforts to boost the anti-oil theft activities of the Nigeria Police Force, there has been tremendous support to the Nigerian Navy via the NPF Marine Unit, and the purchase of additional 20 boats for the Marine Unit to be delivered soon,” he further disclosed.

Adejobi, said that this delivery would surely fortify the arsenal of the Marine Police and IGP STFPIB for effectiveness. He said the IGP has also charged the head of all tactical units to ensure prompt prosecution of suspects, forfeiture of stolen items, products and exhibits.

He said in the light of the strategic operational decision and deployments, over the past four weeks, the task force dedicated operatives have made significant strides in curbing the illicit activities surrounding petroleum theft and illegal bunkering.

He added: “On July 3rd, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, the IGP-STFPIB North-West patrol team intercepted an Iveco long truck with Registration Number KMT 327 YR, in the Rijana Area of Kaduna State.

“The truck was carrying about 45,000 litres of petroleum product suspected to have been obtained illicitly. Two suspects, Ali Ngubdo and Bukar Daluwa, were apprehended. Initial analysis suggested the product was Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), but further examination by the NNPC Pipeline and Storage Company Ltd revealed it was crude oil. The case is now in court for the forfeiture of the product and the truck, and for the prosecution of the defendants.”