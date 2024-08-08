Obaseki Mourns as Emeritus Catholic Archbishop, Patrick Ebosele Ekpu Dies at 92

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has mourned the death of Emeritus Archbishop of Benin City Archdiocese, Archbishop Patrick Ebosele Ekpu, describing him as a great ambassador of the Catholic Church faith.

The Emeritus Archbishop of Benin Metropolitan See, Patrick Ebosele Ekpu died aged 92. His death was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chancellor on behalf of Catholic Archdiocese of Benin, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh.

The statement made available to journalists, Wednesday, stated that Archbishop Ekpu died after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 at 7.09pm.

The Edo State governor in a related statement said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the Emeritus Archbishop of Benin City, Archbishop Patrick Ebosele Ekpu.

“He was compassionate and kind and had an illustrious history as a Catholic priest who worked assiduously for the growth of the Christian faith. He was an inspiration to many and a model that a lot of young people looked up to.

“I celebrate his impactful service to humanity and God and appreciate his work for Christ in Edo State, where he served for many years in promoting peace and societal cohesion. He is a great ambassador of the Catholic faith.”

The governor hailed Archbishop Ekpu for his devotion to Christ and enviable work in the Lord’s vineyard, building a community of Catholic faithful who have continued to sustain his legacy of service, compassion, and sacrifice.

“I commiserate with His Grace, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the Archbishop of the Benin City Catholic Archdiocese, and the entire Edo Catholic Community and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, the Very Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh who added that details of the late Ekpu’s funeral arrangement will be made known later, urged priests, the religious and lay faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese to put late Ekpu in their prayers.

“May he rest in peace and may the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen”, Oyanoafoh added.