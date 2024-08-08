  • Thursday, 8th August, 2024

NLTF Revival Gains Momentum As Executive Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, Meets NASS Committee Chairmen

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), an agency established to promote good causes in sports development, education, health, social services, public welfare, and disaster management in Nigeria, has taken a significant step towards revitalizing its operations as the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, met with the two supervising committee chairmen in the National Assembly to discuss the agency’s revival plans.

Adeyanju met with Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Hon. Chief Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu, House Committee Chairman on Inter-Governmental Affairs. 

Both chairmen expressed their confidence in Adeyanju’s leadership and pledged their support for his revival plans.

Sumaila described Adeyanju as “young and vibrant,” capable of adding value to the NLTF. Nwachukwu expressed his confidence in Adeyanju’s leadership, emphasising the need for synergy to move NLTF forward. 

He pledged to work with Adeyanju towards achieving the Renewed Hope agenda and commended Adeyanju’s plans, saying they had earned his respect.

The lawmakers pledged to cooperate with the new executive secretary to achieve greater goals. 

Adeyanju, in response, appreciated the chairpersons’ efforts to make NLTF the envy of others. He assured all stakeholders he would consult to ensure the agency fulfils its mandate. This development marks a new chapter for NLTF, with all parties committed to working together to benefit Nigerians as stakeholders are optimistic about the agency’s future.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.