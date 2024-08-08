Niger Gov Settles 21-Year Pension Arrears with N25bn

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Niger State Government has disbursed N25 billion to clear 21 years of outstanding pensions and gratuities owed to retirees. ‘This substantial payment underscores the administration’s dedication to the welfare of the state retired civil servants’.

According to a statement titled: ‘New Niger Fact-Check’, issued in Abuja yesterday, the first batch of 336 retired senior citizens from 2003, 2004 and 2005 received cheques of about N500 million from outstanding gratuity.

The statement further read: “In addition to settling these long-standing arrears, the state government has also paid N20,000 wage award to civil servants across board for the second time in two months. The government is in addition addressing all outstanding leave grants that have been pending since 2018.

“This move is seen as a significant step towards alleviating the financial burden on retirees, some of whom have not received their pensions for over nine years, leading to a considerable backlog.

“The current administration is committed to ensuring that pension payments are made on time moving forward, to prevent similar situations in the future.”

It added: “Governor Umaru Bago has issued a stern warning against any attempts to alter the serial numbers and files of beneficiaries, stating that anyone found guilty of such actions will face severe consequences.

“The payment process is set to continue in batches, beginning with retirees from the local government areas.”