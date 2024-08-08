Military Destroys Illegal Crude Oil Refining Sites in Rivers, Bayelsa

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Troops of Land Components (LC), Joint Task Force (JTF), South South(SS), Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS) have destroyed illegal crude oil refining sites in Bayelsa and Rivers States.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt by the acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the military also revealed that the troops destroyed over 40,000 illegally refined products during the operation.

Danjuma revealed that in Odagwa in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, the troops confiscated over 30,000 litres of stolen and illegally refined products, adding that over 12,000 litres of illegally refined products was also confiscated in Nembe, Bayelsa State.

According to the army spokesperson, “In a reinvigorated vigour aimed at reducing the activities of notorious illegal oil bunkering merchants in the Niger Delta Region(NDR), troops of Land Component(LC), Joint Task Force(JTF), South South(SS), Operation DELTA SAFE(OPDS), effectively scaled up operations against criminal elements in the region.

“In the operations that ensued, troops identified several illegal refining sites (IRS) in Rivers and Bayelsa States, where several discoveries were made.

“In Rivers State, troops of Sector 3, LC JTF SS OPDS, following credible intelligence identified and successfully destroyed three IRS at Odagwa in Etche Local Government Area (LGA). The operation led to the confiscation and subsequent destruction of over 30,000 litres of stolen and illegally refined products.

“Also, at Akaso field down to Cawthorne channel, around Well 9, troops discovered one IRS, three receivers and massive connecting pipes traversing the terrain to convey stolen crude to IRS. Other items were also confiscated and destroyed at the sites in line with the mandate of Operation DELTA SAFE in the NDR.

“Similarly, in Bayelsa State, troops of Sector 2, while conducting routine operations in the creeks, waterways and rivulets along Dasaba Creek in Nembe LGA, confiscated over 12,000 litres of stolen and illegally refined products.”

He revealed other items recovered at the IRS to include one fibre boat, five ovens, several metal drums as well as massive reservoirs used as storage facilities for this illegal venture.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, has commended the troops for the renewed vigour.

Abdussalam also charged the troops to redouble their efforts in denying the criminal elements freedom of action in the Niger Delta, saying that it would ensure integrity of the pipelines and increase oil production in the region in pursuant of the mandate of OPDS in the region.