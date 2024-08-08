Hardship: Gombe  Approves Distribution of Essential Food Items to LGAs, Groups

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

In a move to mitigate the current economic challenges faced by residents of Gombe State, the state Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has approved the distribution of essential food items to the most vulnerable persons across the state.

This is further to the resolutions reached at an expanded Security Council Meeting presided over by the governor yesterday.

To this end, Yahaya approved 1, 000 bags each of 50 kg of sorghum; 25 kg bags rice, and 1,000 cartons of spaghetti pasta to deserving beneficiaries in the 11 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the director-general (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday.

The extensive food palliative will also see the distribution of 5,000 bags and cartons of the same items to faith-based groups, civil society organisations, unions and associations, students unions (GOSSA and NANS), tsangaya and almajiri schools, youths and women’s groups, people living with disabilities among other vulnerable members of society.

This will mark the 19th time the state government will be extending such support to the people of Gombe State as part of ongoing efforts to provide relief and sustain the well-being of the residents of the state during these challenging times.

The food palliative is expected to significantly aid in alleviating the hardship being experienced by many in the state, especially the most vulnerable ones.

Governor Yahaya remains committed to implementing effective measures to support the citizens and ensure their resilience to foster social stability amid economic challenges.