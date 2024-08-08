Google’s Gemini Now Faster, Smarter with New Upgrades

Agnes Ekebuike

Google has upgraded its Gemini to become faster and smarter in response time with 1.5 Flash.

With the new upgrades, users can now access 1.5 Flash in the unpaid version of Gemini for faster and more helpful responses. The upgrades also come with a new feature to further address hallucinations, and expanding Gemini for teens experience and mobile app to more places.

Google in a statement, said: “Today we’re upgrading our free-tier experience to Gemini 1.5 Flash for quicker and more helpful responses. With Gemini 1.5 Flash, you’ll notice across-the-board improvements in quality and latency, with especially noticeable improvements in reasoning and image understanding. And just like we greatly expanded the context window of Gemini Advanced, we’re quadrupling Gemini’s to 32K tokens. That means you can have longer back-and-forth conversations and ask Gemini more complex questions — all free of charge.

“To get the most out of the larger context window, we’ll soon add the ability to upload files via Google Drive or directly from your device, which has been available in Gemini Advanced. That means you’ll be able to do things like upload your economics study guide and ask Gemini to create practice questions. Gemini will also soon be able to analyze data files for you, allowing you to uncover insights and visualize them through charts and graphics.”