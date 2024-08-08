Experts Harp on Tech Innovation for African Development

Experts at the recently concluded Titans of Tech Conference and Expo 2024, themed: ‘Tech for Good’, explored the burgeoning landscape of tech-driven solutions, examining how advancements in mobile technology, artificial intelligence, and data science could be harnessed to address Africa’s unique challenges and unlock its vast potential.

During the conference, the convener, Don Pedro Aganbi, hosted a panel of tech industry experts, including CEO, NetAccess Systems, Pastor Lekan Balogun; Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye-Coker Odusote; Country Marketing Manager, AlX Africa, Seun Babajide; and Vice President, Information Security Society of Africa, Dr. Martin Ikpehai.

Odusote, in her keynote speech, cited the commission’s vision to harness digital technology for the good and development of Nigeria.

“NIMC has forged strategic partnerships with government agencies and private stakeholders to improve the Nigerian database of citizens. A robust, secure, identity management system improves financial inclusion and enhances population data validation, which is the bedrock upon which effective governance is built,” Odusote said.

Speaking on economic growth, Balogun stressed the positive impact technology could have on Africa’s economy if it is massively adopted.

In the first panel session, tagged ‘Tech for Good’, CEO, Jidaw Systems, Mr. Jide Awe, noted that technology could be used for good in many ways, including healthcare, manufacturing and agriculture.

Awe spoke on precision engineering in agriculture, and how it could enhance subsistence farming. He said precision engineering in agriculture remained essentially the application of technology to farming to optimise resource use and increase productivity.

On her part, Head, Core Networks ICSL, Tinuade Oguntuyi, stated that technology has the good and bad side, but it all depends on the users. She cited instances where people have used technology to improve cities, creating smart cities and utilising technology to the detriment of individuals and the environment.