  • Thursday, 8th August, 2024

Enugu Gov Hails Valiant D’Tigress

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has described Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, as putting up courageous performance against the most successful women national basketball team, the USA. 

“With the final score of 88 points as against 74 points , D’Tigress bowed out in style and won the heart of the world and fans of basketball,” stressed the governor. 

He described D’Tigress’ qualification for the 

quarter finals, as a “height never attained by any African basketball team, male or female, at the Olympics”.

“Today, we’re intentional and strategic in repositioning the sports sector in our state to make Enugu State a repository of Olympic medal-winning sports men and women.

“Once again, congratulations, D’Tigress. Hold your heads high. You have my respect, the admiration of Ndi Enugu, Nigerians, and all basketball lovers around the world,” concludes Mbah. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.