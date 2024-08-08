Enugu Gov Hails Valiant D’Tigress

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has described Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, as putting up courageous performance against the most successful women national basketball team, the USA.

“With the final score of 88 points as against 74 points , D’Tigress bowed out in style and won the heart of the world and fans of basketball,” stressed the governor.

He described D’Tigress’ qualification for the

quarter finals, as a “height never attained by any African basketball team, male or female, at the Olympics”.

“Today, we’re intentional and strategic in repositioning the sports sector in our state to make Enugu State a repository of Olympic medal-winning sports men and women.

“Once again, congratulations, D’Tigress. Hold your heads high. You have my respect, the admiration of Ndi Enugu, Nigerians, and all basketball lovers around the world,” concludes Mbah.