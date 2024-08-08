EFCC Progressing at Steady Pace

Faramola Ajetunmobi writes about the steady progress being made in the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in recent time

Steadily, a pervasive and palpable sense of sanity and decorum has descended on the Nigerian social circles. While it is not completely eradicated, the gaudy and wanton act of spraying money like it was going out of fashion, which was hitherto the norm in many gatherings across the country, has abated.

Commendably, among accustomed socialites who are notorious for such acts, there is now a paradigm shift, a wilful reduction and circumspection in their obscene predilection. And it is heartening to see.

But this did not happen overnight. It can be argued that the gradual, positive behavioural change towards the naira by Nigerians was effectively catalysed by the arrest and consequent conviction of a popular cross-dresser, IdrisOkuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky is a controversial Nigerian figure with a huge social media following and offline popularity because of his transvestic outlook and way of life.

The EFCC must have reckoned that throwing the powerful in jail has a welcome, chilling effect on potential offenders. Thus, going after a popular character like Bobrisky was the EFCC’s way of telling Nigerians that it meant business and was firmly committed to a ‘no-sacred-cow mode of operations’.

In April, the EFCC arrested Bobrisky for the “alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others.” Indeed, a viral video clip had shown him spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of a movie weeks earlier.

Dele Oyewale, spokesperson for the EFCC said, “We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is ongoing, he will definitely be charged to court soon.”

Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the alleged offences and was consequently sentenced to six months in jail without an option of fine by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The court held that, “The act of mutilating the naira notes has become a menace, which has continued to damage the country’s image. Enough of people mutilating and tampering with our currencies. It has to stop. His will serve as a deterrent to others.”

Of course, the court pronouncement generated a lot of furore among Nigerians, some of who felt that the court was too harsh on Bobrisky and scapegoated a first time offender. There were others who thought it was a potent deterrence to others given to the reckless abuse of the naira.

If Bobrisky’s case was an eye-opener that the EFCC was not paying lip service to restoring and safeguarding the integrity of the naira, the subsequent arrest of celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest), for the same offence sent a strong warning signal to his mentors and mentees and collaborators in the untoward act.

The rotund and rambunctious hospitality proprietor noted for his lavish display of wealth on social media was arraigned by the anti-graft agency on April 17 on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Unlike Bobrisky, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail of N10million. The parties recently explored an out-of-court settlement, while Bobrisky is due to be out this week.

Before the arrest of the two celebrities, the EFCC had announced that it would arrest and prosecute anyone who abuses or mutilates the naira, declaring that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarisation of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024, with the mandate to lead the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them.

Noteworthy, since the assumption of office in October 2023, the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had made no bones about the fact that he had zero tolerance for naira abusers. He said then that the EFCC would drive economic development by fighting crimes for the system to thrive and for Nigeria to improve.

Thus, he has been very proactive and firm in his enforcement of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007, which states that a person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the apex bank is guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than six months or to a fine not less than N50, 000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Between then and now, the agency announced that over 200 people across the country faced prosecution over naira abuse while many have already been convicted.

Last May, the EFCC announced that it secured the convictions of 31 residents of Kano State in respect of the naira abuse, among other related offenses.

Nowhere in the world is the legal tender abused the way it is in Nigeria in the name of showing appreciation or, worse still, showing off.

For a practice that had become an intricate and inseparable part of the Nigerian culture, this sudden clampdown has made socialites and habitual sprayers who don’t want the long arm of the law to catch up with them to mellow down.

Some are deploying more civil and responsible ways to show off their wealth or show appreciation to whomever they want to spray naira notes. At many parties, celebrants and sprayers now prohibit filming and photographing while indulging in the act.

However, many Nigerians who can afford it continue to spray dollars, pounds, or Euros among other foreign currencies without fear of prosecution, as the law only covers the naira. What any keen observer will not deny is that there has been a slight, though significant, shift in behaviour in some places. Indeed, the fear of the EFCC is the beginning of wisdom.

These are still early days though, the EFCC is matching rhetoric with action, and Nigerians are dutifully falling in line. The EFCC chairman lent credence to this recently during an interview session with the EFCC Radio, 97.3 FM programme called the Mandate on Monday, June 3, 2024.

He noted that Nigerians were embracing the fight against naira abuse the right way as people are now paying attention to what they had taken for granted despite the initial resistance.

Olukoyede, who spoke through Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, stated that the Naira is Nigeria’s identity, symbol, and legal tender within the territorial integrity of Nigeria and all hands must be on deck to protect its honour and sanctity of the system.

“If you go to parties, nobody is abusing the naira as it used to be because people know that it is no longer business as usual, people are now paying attention to what they have taken for granted, they now study the law of the land.

“We are carrying out this mandate by ensuring that laws that are already in place are duly obeyed and it takes courage to do this because attacks are coming left, right, and centre. You can see that we are ahead, people are beginning to come to terms with the laws,” he said.

MallamLanreIssa-Onilu, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, commended the EFCC on its drive against all forms of naira abuse, saying the actions taken by the commission amounted to “a preservation of the integrity of the national currency, the Naira.”

Onilu hoped that the arrests and prosecutions would “serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians who still abuse the naira. Count on us strongly in this fight to stop the abuse of the Naira and other national symbols. It is our hope and aspiration that jointly, we shall win this fight.”

This approach may not yet be the magic bullet because the war against naira abuse is a marathon, not a sprint. So, the agency deserves commendation and support from all Nigerians at home and abroad for its efforts because it costs a lot to replace abused/mutilated naira notes and the fact that the national currency deserves the same respect as other national symbols.

On the flip side, what has further shown the seriousness of the EFCC in this cleansing drive – standing on another leg – is the move against dollar-invoicing in the country. Just like the spraying of naira at occasions, the habit of invoicing people in dollars is almost entrenched in Nigeria.

From realtors to school owners, people freely take fees and also demand rents in dollars as though it is Nigeria’s official currency. But the moment the EFCC came out to warn against the practice, the trend has simmered.

Although people still do it, it is quietly transacted now except anyone provides the requisite information to that effect.

It is evident that the EFCC under Olukoyede is taking its assignments very seriously. While there would be challenges and corruption, too, is expected to fight back, that the man in charge at EFCC is unfazed is the most reassuring takeaway from the current journey to national sanity.

-Ajetunmobi writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.