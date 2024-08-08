  • Thursday, 8th August, 2024

CRC Credit Bureau Secures Fourth Consecutive Best Bureau Award from CFI

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

Capital Finance International (CFI) has named CRC Credit Bureau as the Best Credit Bureau Nigeria 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year of this esteemed recognition. The company in a statement said the accolade reaffirms it’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the financial information sector.

“CRC embarked on transformative initiatives aimed at fortifying infrastructure, expanding service capabilities, and ensuring robust security measures for our valued clients. Key advancements included the implementation of a state-of-the-art Cloud Web Application Firewall and the adoption of a hybrid cloud strategy leveraging AWS Local Zone, enhancing scalability and operational efficiency.

“We are honoured to receive the Best Credit Bureau Nigeria award from CFI for the fourth year running. This achievement underscores our dedication to pioneering solutions that elevate industry standards and empower financial decision-making across Nigeria,” said Dr. ‘Tunde Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO at CRC Credit Bureau.

He added, “CRC also introduced innovative services like the CRC B-C-B API and CRC RAAS (Reseller as a Service), facilitating secure data access and seamless integration of credit services for our partners. These initiatives complemented our commitment to enhancing user experience through continuous optimization of our core application, SB2. Beyond technological advancements, CRC expanded its institutional network significantly in 2023, welcoming approximately 200 new members. Educational webinars on credit awareness further underscored CRC’s commitment to financial literacy and empowerment.”

“Our success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, whose relentless pursuit of excellence continues to drive CRC’s leadership in the credit information industry. We extend our heartfelt thanks to CFI for this prestigious accolade and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that shape the future of finance in Nigeria,” added Mrs. Jelilat Kareem, Group Chief Operating Officer at CRC Credit Bureau.

