Brume Leads Two Other Nigerians in Search of Long Jump Medal

In the history of Nigeria’s participation in the Olympic Games, the country will for the first time present three of her long jumpers in the final of the event inside Stade de France this evening.

After the qualifying rounds earlier in the week, the trio of reigning African Games and African Athletics Championships champion, Ese Brume, will lead Ruth Usoro and Prestina Ochonorgor into the long jump pit to fish for podium performance.

Brume won a precious bronze medal at the last Games in Tokyo and has expectedly been listed amongst jumpers to watch out for today.

Brume, 28, has battled injuries most of the season but admitted here on Tuesday that she’s as fit as a fiddle to compete today. Before her bronze medal in Tokyo three years ago, she placed fifth in her debut at Rio 2016 before her career picked up, winning a silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

In a season in which only two athletes, defending champion, Malaika Mihambo (7.22) and reigning world indoor champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall (7.18m) have hit at least the 7m mark, and are considered as favorites for the gold medal, Brume, with a 6.84m personal season’s best, will be hoping she can come to form today to leap into history as the first Nigerian to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

Brume has proved she has the big occasion temperament and her coach, Kayode Yahaya, will drum it into her ears she can resume what has become normal service for the Nigerian who has never failed to make the podium of global and continental championships and games since 2019 until the break at the World Athletics Championships last year in Budapest, Hungary.

The two other Nigerians in the event, Ruth Usoro, the World indoor finalist in 2022, and Prestina Ochonorgor were not given a mention albeit the former holds a 6.87m personal seasons and lifetime best and tops the Nigerian list, so far, in 2024.

If Brume wins the gold, it will be Nigeria’s second long jump precious medal after Chioma Ajunwa’s 7.12m jump at Atlanta ‘96 brought glory to the fatherland.

Earlier yesterday, a Nigerian entry in the final of the men’s 400m final, Samuel Ogazi failed to finish in the top bracket as he came in from behind. Udodi Onwuzurike also failed in his bid to reach the 200m final.