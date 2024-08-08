British Envoy Assures FG of Safety of Nigerians in UK

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Mongomery yesterday assured Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK) of their safety and security.

The call followed the recent disorder in a number of cities in the United Kingdom.

The British High Commissioner spoke during a meeting with the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja

Montgomery said 12 towns in total were affected by the ‘disorder’. He however, assured the Nigerian Community in the UK that government was doing everything possible to restore calm and normalcy to the affected communities.

He stated that government had set up 60 special courts comprising the UK Police and Legal operatives to look into the criminal disorder.

Montgomery added that over 400 persons had been arrested in connection with the disorder. He said he was optimistic that the UK system will sort things out very soon.

The British envoy emphasised that the United Kingdom was home to people of different countries and races and will remain liberal to qualified persons to live, school and work in the UK.

He stated that the UK will seek justice against those who incite these acts with hatred and disinformation online.

According to the High Commissioner: “We will not as a country accept discrimination or attacks against any community”.

Montgomery equally informed that about 430,000 visa applications by Nigerians were successful this year while advising visa applicants to apply by themselves and be circumspect of agents.

In her comments, the NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri, acknowledged that in the midst of the issues no Nigerian had died or had been affected by the disorder so far.

She stressed that NiDCOM was in touch with the Nigerian High Commission in London, the large Diaspora Groups and Student Groups and none have reported any causality to date.

She applauded the UK Government for their timely interventions, particularly the arrests made so far, while reminding Nigerians of the travel advisory issued by Nigeria ‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She advised Nigerians in the UK to stay safe, and be cautious of their surroundings, particularly at this time.

Also present at the meeting was the British Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Lever, First Secretary Political, Natalie Palmer, and some staff of NiDCOM.