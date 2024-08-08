Aguata Federal Constituency Badminton Outreach Underway

Federal legislator, Dominic Ifeanyichukwu Okafor has taken the gospel according to sports to the youths in his constituency, the Aguata Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

The member of the National Assembly in the bid to curtail youth restiveness has opted to spend the season of the Olympics to preach to the youth the positive impact that sports can have in their lives.

“You can be world champions”, he charged students of his constituency as he began the Badminton Outreach for all Secondary Schools in Aguata Federal Constituency.

He charged them not to forget this era of little beginning as they can rise to be state, national, continental and possibly world champions if they are focused.

The five-day badminton outreach began on Tuesday at Agbaelu Hall, Akpo in Aguata. The event aims to promote badminton among youths.

In all, schools are in attendance and each presents four students and their respective Games Masters and Mistresses being put through in art of coaching.

Hon. Okafor emphasized the importance of badminton, pledging to build a world-class badminton court for sustainability.

“This badminton outreach is a milestone project that will shape the dreams and aspirations of our youths, providing them with a platform to develop their skills and talents.”

The event features a professional crew led by Oby Edoga Solaja, a renowned badminton expert, Olympian and African Woman in Badminton award winner for 2019.

The first day’s activities included drills on badminton basics, identification of badminton features, Badminton Court’s dimensions, demarcations, markings, and various styles of grips.

Oby Solaja remarked extensively on the health, security, mental, professional, and economic value of the game of Badminton, emphasizing the need for discipline, determination, and constant practice.

“The secret to success in badminton lies in discipline, determination, and constant practice. I commend Hon. Okafor for this initiative, which will have a lasting impact on the lives of these young participants,” Oby Edoga Solaja, said.

This wonderfully thought-out outreach is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of Aguata’s youths, shaping their future and providing them with a valuable skillset.