Adeyanju, Gbajabiamila Unite to Boost Lottery Industry

The appointment of Comrade Tosin Adeyanju as the new Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund marks a new era in the history of the organisation, both in Nigeria and beyond. This was stated by the Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, during a courtesy visit by Adeyanju and his management team to the NLRC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila congratulated Adeyanju on his appointment, describing it as a divine intervention to foster a harmonious working relationship between the two agencies.

“Your appointment is a divine intervention to make the two sister agencies work hand in hand as a family,” he said. “Since I assumed office in 2017, there has been friction between the two agencies, which I have tried to address. However, with your leadership, I am confident that we will achieve our goals and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Adeyanju expressed his commitment to a cordial working relationship between the two agencies, stating, “I am here today with my management team to identify with the commission and foster a collaborative working relationship. We will work together for the benefit of our agencies, the lottery industry, and our country as a whole.”

He also emphasised the need for the two agencies to partner in hosting an interactive session with players in the lottery and gaming industry, stressing that this can only be achieved by working together and doing what is necessary and right.