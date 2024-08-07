Tinubu Okays Governing Councils for FCE Benin, Five Others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has okayed the composition of governing councils for Federal College of Education, Benin city and five others across the country.



Media Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement issued on Wednesday listed the new governing councils of the FCEs to include Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi state, which has

Ismaila Gadaka as Chairman abd four members namely Abdulhakeem Adegoke,

Pam Ishaya, Abubakar Sadique Fakai and

Zara Duamlong Usman.



Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi state has Mohammed Sani Takori as Chairman with Dauda Onipede, Victor Mela Danzaria, Solomon Ayuba and Mario Eno Owumi as members.

For Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State, Baba Alphonsus Homsuk will serve as Chairman with Kayode Ajiboye,

Rex Ogbonna, Jude Ngaji and John Yada Viko as members.



Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State has Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir as Chairman while Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu,

Brass Yaji, Mustapha Shehu and Joshua Oludare Adewale are to serve as members.

For FCE, Gidan Madi, Abdullahi Adamu is named Chairman with Olatunji Akinbiyi,

Mohammed Adamu Malala, Saleh Musa Audu and Lami Ehi Oguogho as members.



FCE, Benin city, Edo state has Tukur Jikamshi as Chairman and Abdullahi Adamu Loko,

Asimiyu Alarape, Abubakar Abubakar Bello abd and Christopher Okaeben as members.



The President anticipates that the new members of the boards of the six institutions will serve with dedication and commitment to improving the standards of learning in the nation’s federal colleges of education.