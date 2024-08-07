Plan to Falsely Label Ex-Gov Bello Security Threat Uncovered

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Media Office of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has said that it has disclosed that it has uncovered a plan to falsely label the former governor as a security threat.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Media Officer, Ohiare Michael, and made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement read: “We have uncovered a high-wired plan by some disgruntled enemies of the nation and persons on the ‘Project Bring Down Yahaya Bello’, to frame him up as one of the sponsors of the #EndBadGovernance protests across the country.

“We wouldn’t have bothered to respond to a clout-chasing blackmailer and blackmail pawn, a hired gun in the hands of some unpatriotic Nigerians, Jackson Ude, who published a fake, malicious and unintelligent report about an imaginary involvement of Yahaya Bello in the ongoing protests across the country.“But it is pertinent to respond to the tirades of falsehood by the writer because it borders on national security.”

“Our resolve is further strengthened by the condemnable act of some protesters displaying the flags of other nations.

“We consider the claims by the discredited Jackson Ude as reckless, irresponsible and malicious. Yahaya Bello is a patriot who had devoted his time, resources and energy to building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“It was Yahaya Bello who acted swiftly to resolve a major problem between the North and the South, which would have caused a major crisis in Nigeria. What threatened our fragile unity was resolved amicably on the negotiation table provided by Yahaya Bello when he mediated between the northern food transporters and their southern counterparts and brought them together as food exchange between the two regions was threatened. That move earned so much commendations by leaders of the country at that time.

“In the build up to the 2023 presidential election, a number of impediments and political cum economic landmines were laid on the road, including the Naira Redesign Policy.

“It was the same Bello with some of his colleagues then that dared the system and secured the judgement that set that aside at the Supreme Court. It was a landmark intervention at a time that the country was almost collapsing.

“In the presidential election, Bello mobilised Kogites massively to deliver victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Can the masterminds of his persecution show the world the results in their state? He also mobilised the youths of the nation as the Youth Mobilization Committee chairman because of his faith in the leadership capacity of the president.

“Jackson Ude is a notorious blackmailer whose stock in trade is to manufacture fake news that target politically exposed persons with a view to milking them and also to serve the interests of his paymasters who are antidemocratic forces and enemies of Nigeria.”

He added that his (Ude) latest post on social media where he made ridiculously outrageous claims of Yahaya Bello’s involvement in a phantom scheme to instigate a military coup is a further demonstration of the antics of some powerful people to ensure they put a wedge between the president and Yahaya Bello.

“Former Governor Bello is a patriot and democrat par excellence who will never do anything to upset Nigeria’s democratic status. More importantly, he invested his considerable energy, time and resources in supporting the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to whom he has remained loyal and committed to this day.

“We call on the Police, Department of State Services, and other relevant agencies to investigate the claims of this serial blackmailer with a view to bringing him to book. This is a matter of national security, which must not be taken lightly. We will take all necessary legal actions to get Ude to answer for his crimes.”