Blessing Oborududu’s hope for a bronze medal faded last night after she was beaten 3-0 by Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki in the bronze medal bout of the Women’s Freestyle 68kg. She won a silver medal at Tokyo 2024.

Earlier, another Nigerian, Favour Ofili also placed sixth in the women’s 200m final. American Gabby Thomas took the silver while St Lucia’s Julien Alfred who won the 100m gold two days earlier settled for the silver. Britanny Brown took the bronze.