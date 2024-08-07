Nigerian Army Breaks Silence on Killing of Protester in Kaduna

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian Army has explained how troops deployed to control the nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance in Kaduna State killed one protester in Zaria area of the state.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said that a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed, was hit by a warning shot fired to scare hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to his death.

Nwachukwu explained: “Troops of the Nigerian Army received a distress call that some hoodlums gathered in Samaru in large numbers, burning tires on the road and pelting stones on security personnel. The troops immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene to disperse the mob and enforce the curfew imposed by the state government.

“On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums brazenly attempted attacking the troops prompting a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to the death of a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed.”

The Army spokesperson said that the soldier involved has since been arrested and undergoing interrogation.

He however noted that saddened by the unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff (CAS) Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, sent a high powered delegation led by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj. Gen. Lander Saraso, to visit and condole with the family of the deceased.

The deceased, he said, has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites with senior military officers of the Nigerian Army in attendance.