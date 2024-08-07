News  Central TV Visits Commissioner of Police over Attack on Journalists in Lagos

Following attacks on reporters of News Central TV by thugs during the covering of the ongoing protests, the Managing Director of News Central TV, Mr. Kayode Akintemi, paid a visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, to express concerns over the recent attack on journalists by thugs in the state and request for protection for journalists in the execution of their duties.

During the meeting, Akintemi condemned the brazen assault on journalists, who were simply performing their constitutional duties. He personally delivered a letter of complaint on the harassment of News Central’s journalists and emphasised the need for the police to ensure the safety and security of media personnel, who are critical to the functioning of a democratic society.

The Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, assured the Akintemi that the command would investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. CP Fayoade immediately assigned the investigation to one of his officers and requested that he should be kept updated on the investigation.

Akintemi appreciated the Commissioner’s prompt response and reiterated the need for collaboration between the police and media to promote a safe and conducive environment for journalism to thrive.

The letter addressed to the Commissioner stated that video evidence of the attack was available and was shared with both Fayoade and the Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin to help in investigating the incident.

News Central TV’s coverage of the ongoing protest across the nation continues to generate attention and concern for the safety of protesters, journalists and the general public.