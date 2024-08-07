Guber Suit: Kogi APC Accuses SDP of Planning to Discredit Judiciary

The Kogi APC Campaogn Council has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) of surreptitious nefarious publication tomoush out fake news.

Director, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, noted that the strategy was deployed by SDP during proceedings at the lower tribunal and it failed.

The statement read :”Our attention has been drawn to some surreptitious and nefarious publications by the embattled Social Democratic Party (SDP), which has continued to hide behind one finger to push out fake news in the name of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The strategy has been to be using the identity of the APC to claim judicial victory in order to compromise the course of justice by assuming APC is privy to future Judicial decisions.

“This strategy was deployed during proceedings at the lower tribunal and it failed. They brought the same failed strategy to the appeal proceedings and it failed. Unfortunately, they have not learnt from their perennial failures. They are at their lying and propaganda best again.

“Their puerile and grossly unintelligent blackmail has continued to give them the result that represents the identity of the embattled party. The SDP’s blatant disrespect for the Judiciary, logic and truth has continued to put them on the precipice of ignominy.

“It is our utmost belief that court cases are won in the law courts and not on the rough streets of propaganda. Only those who know they have bad cases resort to propaganda. Our party and its candidate have put their defence before the Supreme Court and will allow the Honourable Justices do their job. We are not going to prejudice the likely decision of the Supreme Court.

“We urge the SDP and its propaganda amoeba to stop their attack on every institution of government. Our party is not interested in their macabre dance on the grave of lies, blackmail, propaganda, sensationalism and celebration of falsehood.

“The woeful attempts of the SDP and its candidate to prove their allegations at the lower tribunal and at the Court of Appeal must have gotten the better of them. Their frustration is understandable but not enough reason to tarnish the image of our Honourable Justices. Those who come to equity must come with clean hands.

“We urge our supporters to remain undaunted. We believe in the rule of law while our opponents believe in the reign of falsehood and propaganda. Only a failure continues to adopt a strategy that has always brought failure.”