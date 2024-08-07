FG to Establish King Jaja of Opobo Historical, Cultural Centre

Agnes Ekebuike

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has inaugurated the Technical Committee responsible for the implementation of the construction of the King Jaja of Opobo Historical and Cultural Centre in Opobo, Rivers State.

At the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, the minister said that the project signifies a milestone to take Nigeria’s art and cultural heritage to enviable heights.

The minister was quoted in a statement as saying: “The establishment of the King Jaja of Opobo Cultural and Historical Centre is a testament to our commitment to immortalising past heroes and promoting our cultural identity.

“I am delighted to address you at this epoch-making event of inauguration of the Technical Committee to oversee the implementation of a project considered key in the preservation of our cultural heritage, the establishment of King Jaja of Opobo Cultural and Historical Centre in Opobo, Rivers State.”

The minister highlighted the project’s objectives, emphasising the importance of partnership and collaboration.

She said: “One of the ministry’s core mandates is immortalising past heroes by promoting national heritage and values. Today’s event is a testament to our readiness to partner with any state, community, individual or group that desires to immortalise persons of proven capabilities, whose immense contributions had helped in shaping and projecting the uniqueness of our cultural values, norms and artifacts as a people.

“This project is designed to be a historic tribute to cultural renaissance as well as a clarion call for cultural preservation. It is a step to encourage our nation’s quest for cultural tourism and a boost for diplomacy in international affairs. The establishment of the Centre is in tune with Nigeria’s vision of utilising the art, culture and tourism sectors to create job opportunities for the teeming youth as well as contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Products.”

Musawa called on the technical committee to regard their selection as a clarion call to national assignment and to provide regular updates to the stakeholders on activities of the committee and progress made.

“Let me remind you that you are expected to play critical roles in the realisation of this onerous task at hand. Your assignment will require you to serve as liaison between the federal government (represented by the ministry), the state government and the host community. You will also be required to come up with a work plan for the project and draft the strategy on the implementation, detailing the timeline as well as suggest other terms of reference that are considered germane to the success of the project.”

The minister also thanked the government and people of Rivers State, the Amayanabo of Opobo, and the people of Opobo Kingdom for their vision and commitment to sustaining cultural heritage and immortalising their progenitor, King Jaja of Opobo.

Earlier, His Royal Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Treaty King, Natural Ruler and the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom who led a delegation of Opobo Kingdom indigenes to Abuja, thanked the federal government for their willingness to partner with the people of Opobo to establish a historical and cultural centre and immortalise King Jaja of Opobo.

A member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, praised the federal government for moving towards immortalising King Jaja of Opobo.

“As a servant of the people, anytime you are sent to do a job and at a point where there is success, of course, you should be very happy, you should be elated. That is exactly how I feel today.

“This is a project that has taken us seven years, when the other people who were there didn’t share the same vision with us, but we’re very happy. I am glad that a minister came and bought into the vision and today, we are starting the actual journey to making people know exactly what our intentions were, expanding beyond even what we’ve conceived. We are glad.”