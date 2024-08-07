EndBadGovernance Protest Suspended in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Organisers yesterday suspended the #EndBadGovernance protest in Osun state.

The decision was reached after the conclusion of the sixth-day protest in the state.

The protesters, under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens, had earlier converged on the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo and marched to the Government Secretariat, Abere.

They presented their demands to Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, through his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi and Secretary to the State Government.

The Coordinator of the group, Ajala Adetunji, in a statement said they decided to put the protest on hold after reviewing the security situation and the ongoing Osun Osogbo festival in the state capital.

“Since the inception of this peaceful protest, we have made our demands clear, seeking immediate action from our leaders to address the pressing issues affecting the citizens of our beloved state and country.

“We acknowledge the recent address by the President of Nigeria. However, we express our profound disappointment as President Bola Tinubu’s speech failed to address any of our specific demands.

“Despite this setback, today we successfully presented our demands to the Governor of Osun State through the deputy governor and secretary to the state government who told us that the governor will forward our demands to the Federal Executive Council.

“Furthermore, we reviewed the security situation vis-a-vis the Osun Osogbo festival presently ongoing at Osogbo. It is worthy of note to establish that protest is incidentally taking place in Osogbo which is of concern.

“Considering the safety of the influx of tourists coming for the global Osun osogbo festival and the possibility of hoodlums disguising as tourists and unleashing attacks on peaceful protesters amidst other security concerns, we consider it imperative to put the protest on hold today 6th August, 2024.

“While we salute the courage of peaceful protesters, we urge concerned citizens to remain resolute on our demands and continue to ventilate the same while planning for the next stage of the struggle should incase the demands are not met.

“We urge the government to act promptly and decisively on the issues we have raised.

“The Coalition will remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that our demands are met while we call on all participants and supporters to stay united and await further updates on the progress of our engagement with the government.

“We thank the people of Osun State and all Nigerians for their unwavering support and commitments to the cause of justice and good governance. Let us continue to advocate for a better Nigeria with peace and dignity.