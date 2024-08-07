A’Ibom Monarch Tasks State Govt on the Devt of Health Facility

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The paramount ruler of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Okuku Ime Inyang, has tasked the state government to assist in equipping and staffing a health facility in the area, Utit Obio Community Hospital, built in 1981, through community effort.

The monarch made the call during the flag off of a four-day free medical outreach in the hospital, located at Ikot Uba Village and sponsored by the member representing Ibiono Ibom State Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

The native king lamented that the health care facility which foundation was laid in 1981 by the then Cross River State governor, late Dr. Clement Isong, has suffered neglect of successive administrations since the creation of the state in 1987.

He lauded the lawmaker for sponsoring the outreach which he reasoned was going to bring health care services to many community dwellers in the area.

The monarch described the lawmaker as, “a patriotic, worthy and exemplary son of Ibiono Ibom who has made Ibiono Ibom proud through his people-oriented representation”.

“Where we are seated today is a hospital which was initiated through the efforts, support and contribution of Utit Obio sons and daughters, and if we go round the premises, you would discover that the foundation was laid in 1981 by the then governor of Cross River State, late Dr. Clement Isong.

“Now, through Moses Essien, we are gathered here for a medical outreach; that’s commendable. The Akwa Ibom State Government should see the need to urgently intervene in the equipping and staffing of this facility to operate optimally and maximally.”

He praised Senator Bassey Akpan who during his tenure as the Senator representing Uyo Senatorial District facilitated the donation of hospital equipment and other medical items to the hospital.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong, who flagged off the program, commended the lawmaker for initiating, “a well thought out healthcare programme that will handle diverse health challenges of the people of Ibiono Ibom state constituency.”

The speaker, who was represented by the member representing Ini Constituency, Hon Lawrence Udoide, described Essien as an “articulate and vibrant member of the eight Assembly.”

He lauded the Ibiono Ibom member for his effective representation and according a priority to the health and wellbeing of his constituents in his legislative engagement.

The speaker noted that the free medical outreach was in sync with the health care and rural development blueprint in the development agenda of the Umo Eno-led administration.

The sponsor of the free medical outreach, Hon Moses Essien disclosed that the programme was aimed at providing vital health services to the people of his constituency at zero cost to the beneficiaries, especially, the vulnerable and the aged who are mostly affected by health challenges and lack of funds to access the needed medical attention.