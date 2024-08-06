Plan to Label Yahaya Bello Security Threat Uncovered, Says Ex-Gov’s Media Office

*Calls on intelligence agencies to bring peddlers of false claim to justice

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The media office of the former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State said it had uncovered a high-wired plan by some disgruntled enemies of the nation and persons on the Project Bring Down Yahaya Bello, to frame him up as one of the sponsors of the #EndBadGovernance protests across the country.

A statement signed by Ohiare Michael of the ex-governor Media Office said, “We state here categorically, unequivocally, and in the strongest of terms, that HE Alh Yahaya Bello has no hand and will never be interested in any act that tends to destabilize the country or disturb the peace, harmony and greatness of our dear nation.”

The statement accused a foreign based Nigerian journalist, Jackson Ude, of peddling the false accusation against the former governor, adding that it is pertinent to respond to the tirades of falsehood by the writer because it borders on national security.

The statement read: “We consider the claims by the discredited Jackson Ude as reckless and irresponsibly malicious. Yahaya Bello is a patriot who had devoted his time, resources and energy to building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“It was Yahaya Bello who acted swiftly to resolve a major problem between the North and the South, which would have caused a major crisis in Nigeria. What threatened our fragile unity was resolved amicably on the negotiation table provided by Alh. Yahaya Bello when he mediated between the Northern food transporters and their Southern counterparts and brought them together as food exchange between the two regions was threatened. That move earned so much commendations by leaders of the country at that time.

“In the build up to the 2023 Presidential Poll, a number of impediments and political cum economic landmines were laid on the road, including the Naira Redesign Policy. It was the same Yahaya Bello with some of his colleagues then that dared the system and secured the judgement that set that aside at the Supreme Court. It was a landmark intervention at a time that the nation was almost collapsing.

“In the Presidential Poll, Alh. Yahaya Bello mobilized Kogites massively to deliver victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Can the masterminds of his persecution show the world the results in their state? He also mobilized the youth of the nation as the Youth Mobilization Committee Chairman because of his faith in the leadership capacity of Mr President.”

The statement also said his latest post on social media where he made “ridiculously outrageous claims of Yahaya Bello’s involvement in a phantom scheme to instigate a military coup” is a further demonstration of the antics of some powerful people to ensure they put a wedge between the President and Alh. Yahaya Bello.

The ex-governor media office said, “We are not unaware of this hireling’s connection with criminal interests who engage him to do their dirty political errands. With the multiple cases of defamation hanging on his neck, it is not difficult to understand the alleged criminal blackmail enterprise allegedly run by him and his online army of fake news purveyors.

The statement further read: “Former Governor Yahaya Bello is a patriot and democrat par excellence who will never do anything to upset Nigeria’s democratic status. More importantly, His Excellency Yahaya Bello invested his considerable energy, time and resources in supporting the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to whom he has remained loyal and committed to this day.

“We call on the Police, Department of State Services, and other relevant agencies to investigate the claims of this (alleged) serial blackmailer with a view to bringing him to book. This is a matter of national security, which must not be taken lightly.

“We will take all necessary legal actions to get Ude to answer for his (alleged) crimes.

“For the records, even in the worst of times, HE Yahaya Bello has remained committed to the success of the All Progressives Congress government. He will continue to work for the progress, development and stability of Nigeria even in his private capacity. He is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will continue to do his utmost to support the president’s administration.”

Noting that the intelligence agencies of Nigeria are not incompetent and don’t need such peddled falsehood to unravel treasonable activities,” it urged them “to zero in on the unpatriotic Nigerian and get to the roots of his claims. We have confidence in the security community to do a good job.”

It also urged the general public to disregard the falsehood by being peddled and support President Tinubu who is taking every necessary step to return the nation to greatness.