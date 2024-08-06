Orange Corners Empowers Young Entrepreneurs with Incubation Hub

Kayode Tokede

Orange Corners Nigeria officially inaugurated a new incubation hub in Abeokuta, Ogun state, aimed at empowering over 100 young innovative entrepreneurs in key sectors such as Circular Economy, Agriculture, Health, Renewable Energy, Technology, and Water Solutions that have significant socio-economic and job creation potential for Ogun state across the next five years.

The hub will provide them with the necessary tools, support and resources to succeed in Nigeria.

The hub was unveiled by our special guests, Honourable Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment in Ogun State, His Excellency Adebola Sofela who represented the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, and His Excellency, Michel Deelen, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos, Nigeria.

In the Keynote Address of Hon Sofela, he said, “The foundation of any thriving economy is built on the innovation, creativity, and dedication of its entrepreneurs. The Orange Corners Nigeria Hub in Ogun State is not just a physical space; it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for our youth”.

The innovation hub, which will provide a comprehensive six-month incubation program, along with significant financial support of up to N248 million per year, amounting to N1.24 billion over five years for selected entrepreneurs, is geared towards fostering growth in areas identified for significant socio-economic impact and job creation potentials.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, said, “I am delighted to witness the successful launch of the Orange Corners Nigeria (OCN) hub in Ogun State, marking a significant milestone in OCN’s expansion program.

“This hub will empower young entrepreneurs in Ogun State with the skills and resources needed to transform their local economy, drive economic growth, and create jobs. Through mentorship, training, and networking opportunities, we will support entrepreneurs in developing their businesses across key sectors, stimulating economic activities and boosting job creation in the region”.