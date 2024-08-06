NOA DG Laments Agency’s Poor Funding

Funmi Ogundare

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday expressed concerns about the severe underfunding and neglect his agency has faced, stating that it has been abandoned for two decades.

Speaking as a guest on The Morning Show on ARISE News Channel, Issa-Onilu highlighted that out of the agency’s 812 office locations nationwide, only five were operational, with many staff members struggling with inadequate workspaces and rejection.

He also discussed the challenges relating to staffing and resources, revealing that the agency’s workforce has dwindled from 7,000 to less than 4,000 employees.

“As of today, we don’t even have a single car,” he said, adding that since assuming office last year, he has been using his personal vehicle to fulfill his duties.

Issa-Onilu stressed the difficulty of mobilising Nigerians without adequate resources, emphasising the importance of nurturing institutions.

“We cannot mobilise Nigerians when we don’t have mobility. It’s not that we haven’t made efforts, but we have set up numerous platforms for engagement,” he said.

He pointed out the need for institutional development in the country, drawing comparisons to nations like France and the United States, where citizens are educated about their country’s values and identity.

Despite these challenges, Issa-Onilu stated that the agency has effectively utilised technology. “In NOA, we have some of the best communication technology available in Nigeria, even with the limited funding,” he explained.

He noted that staff members, particularly the Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) in local government areas, are actively engaging with the public, despite the lack of resources and mobility.

The director-general also disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would soon unveil the National Identity project, underscoring its significance in nation-building.

Commenting on the ongoing protests in some parts of the country, Issa-Onilu acknowledged that some grievances were valid adding that the government had been making efforts to engage with the protesters.

According to him, “For me, the president’s speech came at the right time. In the weeks leading up to the protest, many government officials, including the president, were reaching out to the protesters, engaging with them, and working towards a solution.”