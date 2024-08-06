NBA Election Campaign Managers Speak on the Polls

The just concluded NBA elections for national officers has again, thrown up unending complaints and recriminations over what two of the three Candidates allege as infractions and imperfections in the electoral system. This year’s election is the fourth in the cycle of elections by means of electronic balloting and universal suffrage. Many thought that NBA would have got it perfectly right at this point, but, with one Candidate pulling out of the race at the tail end of the exercise, and the other complaining that the process was not transparent, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi asked the campaign teams of each of the Candidates for their postmortem analysis of the entire process, and their complaints and grouses about the procedure, while Team Afam first gave reasons as to why they believe that their Candidate was the strongest, because of his robust campaign strategy and experience, making it inevitable that he would emerge victorious at the polls

Postmortem Report: Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN’s NBA Presidential Campaign

Executive Summary

On July 20, 2024, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, was elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), marking the successful conclusion of a well-orchestrated, issue-based campaign. This report provides a detailed analysis of the campaign strategies, strengths, and challenges, emphasising how coordinated efforts, extensive outreach, and a focus on relevant issues, led to victory.

Campaign Overview

Candidate’s Profile

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, brought a distinguished profile to the campaign, having served successfully as General Secretary of the NBA, and Chairman of the NBA Abuja Branch. His experience and proven leadership, significantly bolstered his credibility and appeal among NBA members.

Campaign Strategy

Objective

To run an issue-based campaign, that directly addressed the concerns and aspirations of NBA members.

Methodology

Leveraging Mazi Afam Osigwe’s extensive experience, the campaign focused on identifying key issues within the legal profession, and proposing actionable solutions.

Branch Visits

Execution

The campaign team conducted physical visits to all NBA Branches, engaging members through town hall meetings and interactive sessions.

Impact

These visits enabled direct communication with members, fostering a sense of involvement and addressing local issues with tailored solutions.

Presidential Debate

Participation

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, actively participated in the Presidential debate, where he effectively communicated his vision and solutions.

Performance

His performance highlighted his deep understanding of the issues, and reinforced his commitment to addressing them.

Online Campaign

Strategy

Utilised social media platforms and digital tools, to maintain a continuous dialogue with NBA members.

Content

Focused on key issues such as legal reforms, member welfare, capacity building, and the NBA’s role in national development.

Engagement

High levels of interaction through Q&A sessions, live broadcasts, and regular updates, to ensure a dynamic and responsive campaign.

Coordinator Network and Help Centres

Branch Coordinators

Throughout the campaign and on Election Day, a network of coordinators across NBA Branches worked tirelessly to manage campaign activities and voter mobilisation.

Help Centres

Help centres were established in various Branches, to assist with coordinating voters, addressing concerns, and ensuring smooth voting processes.

Impact

These efforts ensured effective organisation, maximised voter turnout, and reinforced the campaign’s commitment to member engagement.

Key Issues and Solutions

Legal Reforms

Issue

Delay in the judicial process, and inadequate access to justice.

Solution

Proposed specific reforms to streamline judicial procedures, and enhance access to legal services for all citizens.

Welfare of Members

Issue

Insufficient support for NBA members in terms of remuneration, health insurance, and professional development.

Solution

Advocated for better remuneration packages, comprehensive health insurance, and continuous professional development programs.

Capacity Building

Issue

Need for ongoing education and training, to keep members updated with global legal trends.

Solution

Emphasised the importance of continuous legal education, and training programmes to enhance professional competence.

Role of NBA in National Development

Issue

The NBA’s involvement in broader national issues such as governance, human rights, and policy advocacy.

Solution

Articulated a clear vision for the NBA’s proactive role in national development, including policy advocacy and human rights protection.

Campaign Strengths

Credible Leadership

Mazi Afam Osigwe’s established track record and leadership experience, were pivotal in gaining members’ trust.

Grassroots Engagement

The extensive Branch visits facilitated direct interaction with members, making them feel valued and heard.

Issue-Based Focus

The campaign’s focus on relevant issues resonated deeply with members, setting it apart from competitors.

Effective Online Presence

A strong online campaign ensured continuous engagement, and broadened the campaign’s reach.

Coordinated Efforts

The network of Branch coordinators and help centres played a crucial role in organising campaign activities and mobilising voters, ensuring efficient operations and maximising impact.

Campaign Challenges

Logistics

Coordinating visits to all NBA Branches posed significant logistical challenges, requiring careful planning and resource allocation.

Misinformation

Countering misinformation and negative campaigns from opponents, demanded constant vigilance and prompt responses.

Resource Management

Balancing resources between physical outreach and online campaigning was crucial, to maintain overall campaign effectiveness.

Conclusion

The victory of Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, in the NBA Presidential election on July 20, 2024, is a testament to the power of an issue-based campaign, grounded in credible leadership and extensive member engagement. The strategic focus on addressing key issues, combined with effective communication and outreach, played a pivotal role in securing the election.

Moving forward, the principles that guided the campaign, including the coordinated efforts of Branch coordinators and help centres, will continue to inform his leadership, ensuring that the NBA remains responsive to the needs of its members, and contributes meaningfully to national development.

Aminu Sani Gadanya,

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN’s NBA Presidential Campaign

‘Allow Poll Audit, if You Have Nothing to Hide’

Emuobonuvie Alfred Majemite

Dear Learned Silk, Seniors and Colleagues,

Further to the resolution of the Branch at our Annual General Meeting of 26th July, 2024, please, find attached the letter we wrote to the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA).

We sent out the letter via email on 31st July, 2024, and we will deliver a hard copy to the NBA National Secretariat.

Your Executive Committee, under the leadership of the Chairman, Mr Olabisi Makanjuola, will continue to blaze the trail in proving why indeed, the Lagos Branch is the Premier Bar in all ramifications, not least in speaking truth to power.

Emuobonuvie Alfred Majemite

Secretary

The Letter From NBA Lagos BRANCH to Chairman, ECNBA

The Chairman ECNBA

Attention: Oluseun Abimbola SAN

Dear Learned Silk,

2024 Elections in Respect of the National Executive Committee and Representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association to the General Council of the Bar

In Re: Request for Documents and Information Necessary to Conduct an Independent Audit of the 2024 Elections Carried Out by Election Buddy

We refer to Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), particularly Section 8 thereof, which details the conduct of the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA).

Specifically, we refer to Section 8 (c) of Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the NBA which provides that the ECNBA shall:

“Establish a system that allows interested parties to access, in a timely manner, all critical information, documents, and databases used in an election process, or used in the normal operation of the election administration”.

As a Branch where several of our members ran for office, we hereby request that an independent audit of the elections be commissioned, in accordance with Section 8 (c) of Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the NBA. We specifically request you set up a protocol that allows for inspections, interrogations and audit, in a controlled environment that creates a balance between transparency in public affairs and the privacy of individuals.

Executive Committee

Olabisi Makanjuola (Chairman); Esther Ifeoma Jimoh (Vice Chairman); Emuobonuvie Alfred Majemite (Secretary); Adeola Olabamiji (Assistant Secretary); Onojighofia Frances Oliko (Treasurer); Bennita Nneka Olejeme (Financial Secretary); Oyindamola Chinelo Fashakin (Social Secretary); Omoniyi Onabule (Publicity Secretary); Olaide Oluwayomi-Ajewole (Welfare Secretary); Ali Abiodun Jubril (Provost)

Ex-Officio: Ikechukwu Uwanna; Nta Ekpiken

Co-Opted: Moshood Abiola, Uchenna Ogunedo Akingbade, Mercy-Grace Princeley, Blessing Omolara Jaiyeola

It will interest you to note that during our Annual General Meeting held on Friday 26th July, 2024, our Branch resolved to issue this request for information.

We opine that our request falls squarely within the purview of the obligations of the ECNBA, and we trust that your Committee will accede to this request in the interest of accountability and transparency.

We thank your Committee for your efforts in superintending the 2024 elections into the National Executive Committee and Representatives of the NBA to the General Council of the Bar, even as we look forward to you actioning our request.

Please, accept the assurance of our highest professional regards.

Yours faithfully,

Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch

Olabisi Makanjuola

Emuobonuvie Majemite

‘Only An Audit Will Vindicate ECNBA’

Jonathan A. Agbo

You will recall that during your last interview with Mr Tobenna Erojikwe, he had observed that the ECNBA was not following the provisions of the NBA Constitution, as far as the conduct of elections to NBA National Offices were concerned, to the letter. Mr Erojikwe had written to and made a number of representations regarding the ECNBA not publishing the voting guidelines 60 days before the elections as stipulated by the NBA Constitution, or publishing the list of voters 45 days before elections as stipulated.

Crux of Issues Raised

The crux of the current issues that have been raised by Mr Erojikwe, is also based on the NBA Constitution. Section 8(c) of Part 11 of the Second Schedule to the NBA Constitution provides that the ECNBA shall: “Establish a system that allows interested parties to access, in a timely manner, all critical information, documents, and databases used in an election process, or used in the normal operation of the election administration”.

This is a mandatory provision of the NBA Constitution that should be followed, whether or not any issue(s) have been raised. This provision creates a right in favour of the stakeholders, and a duty on the ECNBA. Therefore, any demand made in compliance with this provision of the NBA Constitution, must be met by the ECNBA.

It is counterintuitive for the ECNBA to cite data protection laws, to avoid a duty placed on it by the NBA Constitution. The only reason why the ECNBA, INITS/ ElectionBuddy have access to the documents and databases in issue, is because the NBA Constitution allows it for election purposes. The demands being made of the ECNBA, are predicated on the same instrument from which it derives its own powers. Data protection laws permit compliance with legal obligations, as outlined by the NBA Constitution, to which both the data controller (ECNBA) and data processor (INITS/ElectionBuddy) are subject. Furthermore, these laws authorise the disclosure of personal data when necessary for the legitimate operations of an association, directly supporting the current request for access.

The information being demanded, would enable an independent audit of the process. The most that the ECNBA can do under the circumstance, is to ensure that proper controls are put in place to deal with whatever data protection concerns it may have, and not to deny access under spurious grounds.

In making the demands, Mr Tobenna highlighted the concerns below, just to show why an audit is important:

1. While the ECNBA and the service provider, Electionbuddy took the admirable decision to permit live viewing of the election results, the same decision exposed the rare phenomenon where the number of votes ascribed to the winning candidate steadily increased in an almost exact geometric progression at the top of each hour for nearly the entirety of the election, in a manner which cyber analysts professionally believe, is demonstrative of a pre-programming of votes.

2. The agents who closely monitored the election results reported, and the records available show that the number of votes did not tally. At different times, the sum of the votes cast for the candidates were either in excess of, or less than, the total votes tallied at the relevant time. For a process where the tallying is automatic, such statistical discrepancy is inexplicable. A cursory look at the results at different times, will confirm this.

3. While the actual voting took place on the platform provided by Electionbuddy, that is, electionbuddy.com, the live election results were exhibited by a completely different and unrelated platform, go.ecnba.org. Technical experts engaged find this rather curious and strange, and it questions the integrity of the results. As a technical matter, it leads to the irresistible inference that the results purportedly projected on the ecnba.org platform as live results of the election were simulated results that may, likely, be different from those at the backend servers of Electionbuddy.

4. Many would-be voters reported that they woke up to emails acknowledging that their votes had been submitted, even before they had the opportunity to cast their votes. Upon complaining, some of these supporters subsequently received another link to cast their votes. In other words, there were demonstrable instances of double-voting or at least, data manipulation.

The concerns above, leave it beyond doubt that the request for an audit is legal and qualify under Data Protection laws, as reasons to allow access to the data being requested. Besides, any candidate or even stakeholder in the NBA, has a right of access, whether or not a reason for it is provided.

Conclusion

Mr Tobenna Erojikwe has not accused anyone of compromising the system or any irregularity, but, has made the point that elections must be transparent and interrogations required in an era of technology where even the US defence establishment has been attacked and infiltrated by the Dark Web, and other means are not viewed as an attempt to discredit the process.

Elections must not only be fair, but, must be seen as such.

Jonathan A. Agbo, Tobenna Erojikwe’s Campaign Manager