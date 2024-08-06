House Leadership to Rejig Ad Hoc Oil and Gas Investigative Committee

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The leadership of the House of Representatives has resolved to dissolve the current ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

The decision to reconstitute another ad-hoc committee might not be unconnected with the clash of interest among the members of the joint committee and other lawmakers in the Green Chamber.

It would be recalled that recently, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese had asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately dismiss the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, for allegedly stifling the economy’s growth due to the oil sector crisis.

However, no less than fifty members of the House of Representatives kicked against the call describing it as premature.

The lawmakers led by Hon. Billy Osawaru while addressing a press conference last Thursday in Abuja said the call for the sacking of Kyari when an investigation was currently being carried out was premature and done in bad faith.

But the spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued Monday said the joint committee initially tasked with investigating the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security issues, would be succeeded by a newly constituted ad-hoc committee with the same mandate.

He said: “To ensure the efficacy and independence of this investigation, the new committee will consist of honourable members selected for their expertise, competence, and integrity.

“The House remains committed to addressing these vital issues and ensuring thorough oversight. Further details on the new committee’s operations will be provided in due course.”