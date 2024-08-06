FNPP Lauds Uzodimma for Promoting Cooperation Between S’East, S’West Regions

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Forum of Nigeria Professionals in Politics (FNPP) has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state for using his position as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Coordinator in the South East to promote and strengthen understanding and cooperation between the nation’s South East and the South West geo-political zones.

The Forum’s National Coordinator, Chief Okey Ezenwa in a statement in Abuja hailed Uzodimma for sustained consultations and shuttle diplomacy between the South East and the South West which have resulted in stronger bond and much desired collaboration between the two regions.

He stressed that the fact that the South East did not take part in the on-going protest against the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is a testament of the success of Uzodimma’s effort in the rebuilding and reenactment of the “handshake across the Niger”, which he said the Forum believes will further reinforce the ties and partnership between the regions.

The Forum further attributed the emerging understanding between the two regions to the efforts by Governor Uzodimma in “getting the South East to understand and appreciate the commitment of the Tinubu administration towards the well-being of Nigerians resulting in the willingness of the region to give the President the desired support and time to fix the rot he inherited from the previous administration”.

It expreseed hope that such gestures will be consolidated and reciprocated in peaceful accommodation, recognition and harmonious relationship between the two regions which it noted have a lot in common and stand to benefit immensely by working together.

According to Ezenwa, “Our Forum commends Governor Uzodimma for using his position as the APC Coordinator in the South East towards entrenching social tranquility in the zone, and to ensure that the region remains peaceful, safe, stable and economically active.

“We also applaud his efforts in using the position to promote and strengthen understanding and cooperation between the South East and the South West regions of the country”.

The Forum commended Uzodimma for his sustained consultations, visits to Lagos and shuttle diplomacy to sort out and resolve the mistrust of the Igbos, which have resulted in promoting mutual understanding, stronger bond, love and much desired collaboration between the two regions.

“That the fact that the South East did not take part in the on-going protest against the Tinubu administration is a testament of the success of Governor Uzodimma’s effort in the rebuilding and reenactment of the “handshake across the Niger”, which has further reinforced the ties and partnership between the regions and show the South East as peace loving people who are willing to give the South West the desired support in every aspect of national live and engagement”.

The Forum urged Imo Governor to remain steadfast in his efforts especially in retuning the South East to the mainstream national politics and ensuring that the region remains, safe, peaceful, stable economically alive and in harmonious and beneficial collaboration with other regions of the country.