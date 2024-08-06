  • Tuesday, 6th August, 2024

Dapo Abiodun’s Aide, Akinmade, Loses Father

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The death has occured of High Chief Moses Ade Akinmade, the Obamoluwa of Idanre Kingdom, in Ondo State.

The late Obamoluwa is the father of the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Ogun State governor, Hon. Kayode Akinmade.

Announcing the passing of the nonagenarian in a statement issued on behalf of the deceased family, Akinmade, who served as Special Adviser on Media to the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, stated that the sad event took place on Monday evening.

The statement said that though the family had been hard hit by the demise of the agriculturist and culture enthusiast, it finds solace in the fact that the deceased lived a highly distinguished life.

The veteran journalist and two-time Commissioner for Information in Ondo State described the deceased as a great community leader, cocoa merchant, and socialite.

The nonagenarian is survived by his wives and children.

Burial arrangements will soon be announced by the family.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.