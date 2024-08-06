  • Tuesday, 6th August, 2024

BBNaija S9: Mbadiwe Twins Get Immunity for Week Two

Life & Style | 43 mins ago

The Mbadiwe twins ( Ocee and Ozee) are now assured of another week in the Big Brother house after winning the Immunity Challenge on Monday.

Having won the Head of House election last week, the duo are now safe from possible nominations and eviction for the week.

Also safe for the week are the Streeze pair who won the Custodian game on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, the Ndi NNe pair was elected Head of House for week two, but will not enjoy immunity for the week.

Other housemates are up for possible eviction and at least one pair will be evicted from the show next Sunday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.