BBNaija S9: Mbadiwe Twins Get Immunity for Week Two

The Mbadiwe twins ( Ocee and Ozee) are now assured of another week in the Big Brother house after winning the Immunity Challenge on Monday.

Having won the Head of House election last week, the duo are now safe from possible nominations and eviction for the week.

Also safe for the week are the Streeze pair who won the Custodian game on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, the Ndi NNe pair was elected Head of House for week two, but will not enjoy immunity for the week.

Other housemates are up for possible eviction and at least one pair will be evicted from the show next Sunday.