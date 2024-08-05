VDLI Conference Harps on Ethical Values in Society

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders at the Values for Daily Living International (VDLI) inaugural annual conference have recommitted to promoting ethical values and moral principles, inspiring positive change in individuals and communities worldwide.

The VDLI inaugural annual conference brought together students, parents, scholars, educators, and community members to engage in meaningful discussions and celebrate achievements in value-based education.

The theme, “Take It Back: Building Today for a Greater Tomorrow” resonated deeply with attendees and speakers alike.

Enugu State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Peter Ndubueze Mbah, in his keynote address, emphasised the importance of integrating core values into every aspect of life, from personal interactions to professional endeavors.

He highlighted the need for a collective effort in nurturing a society grounded in respect, empathy, and honesty.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in a series of interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions.

During the panel session, discussants reiterated the role of the church, school, and home in restoring values to society was a key topic of the panel discussions.

Convener of the conference, Sandra Ani, in her address, expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and sponsors for their contributions to the success of the conference. “Together, we have taken a significant step towards building a more compassionate and ethical society. I am confident that the conversations and connections made here will continue to inspire positive change in our communities,” Ani said.

Highpoint of the conference includes an essay contest which focused on senior secondary school students from both government and private schools on the topic: ‘What are the common reasons why teenagers might be tempted to experiment with drugs, and what strategies can they employ to resist peer pressure and make healthy choices regarding substance use?’