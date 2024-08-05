NOT TOO YOUNG TO LEAD

Age is just a number, argues LINUS OKORIE

The narrative that leadership is exclusively the preserve of the aged is a tired trope that no longer reflects the realities of our rapidly evolving world. Young people, with their unbridled energy, innovative minds, and deep-rooted connection to the pulse of society, are emerging as a formidable force in leadership. As Albert Einstein once said, “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” It’s time to dispel the myth that youth is a barrier to effective governance and decision-making. At the age of 19, I founded Guardians of the Nations International, which has today become the most comprehensive leadership development center in West Africa. I strongly believe that age is not a barrier to leading effectively.

Young people are confronting the challenges of our time with a vigor and creativity that older generations can only envy. From the boardroom to the ballot box, they are demonstrating an unparalleled capacity to lead. In business, they are disrupting industries, creating jobs, and redefining the future of work. Tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Evan Spiegel were mere teenagers when they laid the foundation for global empires. These young entrepreneurs are not anomalies but harbingers of a new era where age is no longer a prerequisite for business acumen.

Politics, often perceived as a gerontocracy, is also undergoing a youthquake. Young activists and politicians are galvanizing communities, demanding accountability, and offering fresh perspectives on pressing issues. They understand the language of the digital age and can effectively mobilize support through social media. Figures like Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg have shown the world that even the youngest among us can be powerful catalysts for change. Malala once remarked, “When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.” Her words remind us of the impact young leaders can have.

In 2017, Emmanuel Macron became the youngest President in French history at 39 and the youngest French head of state since Napoleon. In 2013, Justin Trudeau was elected as Prime Minister of Canada at the age of 44. On 6 May 2016, Leo Varadkar was appointed as the Prime Minister of Ireland at 38. At 37, Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand’s Prime Minister in 2017. At 17, Malala became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her advocacy of girls’ education. Her leadership has inspired millions and brought global attention to the issue of educational equality. These examples illustrate that young leaders can effectively govern and inspire change.

Despite their immense potential, young leaders often face significant hurdles. They are often seen as inexperienced, naive, or lacking the necessary judgment. Stereotypes question their maturity, experience, and capability to lead effectively. These biases can lead to a lack of respect and recognition from older colleagues and stakeholders, making it difficult for young leaders to assert their authority and influence. Consequently, it can be challenging for them to be taken seriously or to gain the trust of others.

Due to the prevalence of stereotypes, youths are not given much opportunity to develop the skills and experience necessary for leadership roles. This puts them at a disadvantage compared to older, more experienced leaders. It can be challenging for young leaders to command the respect of their peers and superiors, especially in hierarchical organizations. They are told to work harder to prove their competence and worth. Given these challenges, empowering young leaders through mentorship, opportunities, and education is crucial for their development and the future of leadership across all spheres.

It is imperative to create an environment where young people are encouraged to develop their leadership skills and are provided with platforms to showcase their abilities. Mentorship, education, and access to resources are essential to nurturing the next generation of leaders. As the African proverb goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” This is why I am committed to raising young leaders through many initiatives, and I am proud to see them go on to accomplish great things for themselves and the nation at large.

Dear young leader, overcoming these challenges requires resilience, confidence, and a steadfast belief in your abilities. You must also cultivate strong communication and interpersonal skills to build trust and inspire others. By harnessing the power of technology and social media, you can amplify your voice and create thriving opportunities for yourself and the organizations that you lead. As Mahatma Gandhi wisely said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

The success stories of young leaders are a testament to their potential. From local community organizers to global influencers, they are making a tangible impact on the world. Their achievements should inspire others, demonstrating that age is indeed just a number. Barack Obama often cites his time as a community organizer in Chicago as one of the experiences that qualified him to hold America’s highest office. “I can bring this country together,” he said in a debate. “I have a track record, starting from the days I moved to Chicago as a community organizer.”

Leo Varadkar was elected to the city council at 25. He was elected to Parliament three times and was a Federal Minister twice before becoming Prime Minister. His qualification was not his age but his experience. It would be a shame for experienced leaders to hand over batons to young but inexperienced ones. You don’t solve one extreme by going to the other extreme. I advise you to invest time in your leadership potential. Start leading from where you are; give yourself the leadership opportunities and experiences that you seek. Take leadership development training.

The youth bulge has become a common phenomenon in most developing countries. Nigeria’s youths account for 70 percent of our population, which stands at a huge 151 million youths. Africa has the youngest population in the world, with more than 400 million young people aged between 15 to 35 years. There is no contention about how numbers speak volumes for a country, society, and organization.

Older leaders, too, should begin to provide young people with the support, resources, and opportunities they need. As Nelson Mandela wisely stated, “The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.” We can unlock their full potential and create a brighter future for all. Let us embrace the energy, innovation, and idealism of youth and empower them to lead. The future belongs to those who have the courage to shape it. The youth of today can be prepared to take the reins.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 27 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre