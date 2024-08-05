NOT A SPORTING DEBATE

All that is in most papers at the moment are articles about sport, specifically the Olympics, and the election, currently Donald Trump’s reactions to Kamala Harris candidacy.

Trump has decided to avoid the ABC debate and wants to switch to a Fox News one. This doesn’t seem all that different until you see it in term of a sporting parlance. He would be playing on his home ground, with his own Umpires, his own rules and his own crowd.

Play fair, if you know how to.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia