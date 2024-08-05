Kogi to Partner Police Trust Fund on Devt of Barracks, Logistics for Officers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has said the state government will partner the Nigeria Police Trust Fund to address challenges of accommodation and logistics faced by officers and men of the state Command of the Nigeria Police.

Governor Ododo stated this when he received the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Alhaji Mohammad Sheidu, who was on a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Lokoja at the weekend.

The governor noted that the state government is committed to deepening its relationship with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in an effort to guarantee security of lives and property in the state. He stressed that the provision of accommodation through development of barracks and stations as well as logistics such as vehicles and other facilities are necessary to enhance the welfare and operational capabilities of the police in the state.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for identifying resourceful young Nigerians for strategic appointments like the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Governor Ododo assured them of the continued support of young Nigerians for the administration of the president.

He advised the executive secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund to make the best use of the opportunity given to him by repositioning the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, promising that he will continue to avail him of the support of his office as a brother and the governor of his home state in the collective efforts to make Kogi State and Nigeria proud.

In his remarks, the executive secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund commended Governor Ododo for the impactful policies and programmes of his administration which he noted are making life more meaningful for the people of Kogi State.

He assured the governor of his willingness to ensure collaboration between the Kogi State Government and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund towards enhancing the welfare and effectiveness of police officers and men to guarantee peace and security in the state and other parts of the country.

Kogi State Government in July inaugurated an office complex for the Police Quick Response Unit in Lokoja to enhance the operational efficiency of the state Command of the Nigeria Police in the state.