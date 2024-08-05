INEC Releases Data of New Voters Ahead of Edo, Ondo Guber Polls

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the breakdown of new voters ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The Edo State governorship election is scheduled to hold on September 21, 2024, while Ondo election would hold November 16, 2024.

The electoral body recalled that on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the preliminary figures of newly registered voters for the two off-cycle elections were released before the period for claims and objections

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement Monday, said this was followed by the cleaning up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), adding that the processes have been concluded.

He noted that the analysis of new voters for Edo and Ondo States, indicating their distribution by local government areas, gender, age, occupation and disability has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

Olumekun said: “The number of new voters for Edo State is 119,206 and 58,708 for Ondo State. These figures do not include the 8,847 applications for transfer into Edo State and the 3,132 into Ondo State from other states of the federation.

“Similarly, they do not include applications for transfer within the two states because they are already captured on the register of voters.

“The figures of the new voters and inter-state transfers are being integrated into the existing register. In the next few days, the commission will release the comprehensive and final register of voters to be used for the 2024 governorship elections for each of the two states.”