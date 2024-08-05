Former Confederation of African Tennis, Owoseni Get New Appointment 

Former Vice President of Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Zone Two, Adeyemi Owoseni, has been appointed as a member of two CAT Committees.

The Ekiti State-born tennis administrator’s double appointments were confirmed in a separate letter signed by the CAT President, Jean-Claude Talon on July 26 and 29, respectively.

In a letter dated July 26, the CAT president convened the news of Owoseni’s appointment as a member of the CAT Legal and Ethic Committee Years 2024 and 2025.

Mr. Matthias Naiyanya from Uganda will chair the Committee. Other members of the Committee were Mrs Pauvri Ramesh Rawal (Kenya), Mr Zakaria Zemani (Morocco), Richard Odum Mensah (Ghana), Thierno Olory-Togbe (Benin), and Hichem Riani, CAT SG as Reporter.

In addition, Owoseni received another letter of appointment on July 29th from the CAT president as a member of the CAT Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Africa Commission for the years 2024 and 2025.

However, this Committee will be Chaired by Mrs Wanjiru Mbugua Karani from Kenya, Vice-President CAT while Mr Cedric Dzelu (Ghana); Mr Evariste Bakingawa (Burundi), Mr Nonofo Othusite (Botswana), Mr Hichain Kanouni (Morocco), Member TBA, and Ms Issen Essais- CAT Manager as Reporter would serve as members of the Committee.

In his response, Owoseni said: “I am highly delighted to be appointed into the CAT Legal and Ethic Committee as well as CAT Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Africa Commission for years 2024 and 2025.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that one of the reasons why the game is not thriving in Africa like other continents is indiscipline. One of the functions of this committee is to instil discipline in the players. Also, to develop a legal framework aimed at repositioning the game in line with ITF status.

“Also, my selection as a member of CAT Commission on Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Africa Commission for years 2024 and 2025 is a testament to Nigeria role in the organisation of tennis in Africa.

“It would be recalled that I was the Chairman of the MOC of Africa Junior Tennis Championship, Abuja 2010, widely acclaimed best AJC. I was also in charge of NTF tournaments for decades including three Davis Cup Nigeria hosted. I promise to continue to give my best to the development of the game in the continent.”