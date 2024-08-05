Deeper Life Leads Move for Positive Change in Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As Nigerians continue to groan in pains following the hardship and corruption bedeviling the county, the Deeper Life Church has led the move for a positive change and social impact in society.

This came as the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor Williams F. Kumuyi, yesterday initiated a group called ‘Change Makers International’, a non-denominational and non-religious movement to drive the change mission.

The Change Makers International (CMI) would be carrying out the vision of providing solutions to the myriads of problems facing society, beginning with the heads of families.

Speaking at a sensitisation meeting yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Overseer of Deeper Life, Rivers State, Pastor Andrew Osagie, revealed that to achieve the mandate of positive change in society, the group would hold a six-day conference in the state from August 15 to 20 this year.

Osagie revealed that the conference would focus on personal growth, leadership, social impact, and building a legacy of integrity for the country.

He said: “Among the vehicles to effect these changes and bring social impact is the hosting of Men’s and Women’s Global Conferences, where seminars, panel discussions would be carried out.”

The cleric, who noted that the world is facing a global crisis and needs revival, blamed parents for not giving more attention on their children, who have lost moral values and heavily contributed to the decay experience in the society.

He said: “In our country and state, we have had a fair share of similar and other challenges. Poverty and hunger have adorned the faces of our fellow citizens. Moral decadence, dishonesty and corruption are the order of the day.

“It is our belief that these crises can be traceable to breakdown of family values, hence their solution would begin with the family heads, as charity, they say, begins at home.”

Osagie, however, said the conference would feature engaging speakers, interactive workshops, and meaningful discussions designed to empower men and women to lead lives of purposeful impact, integrity and influence.

THISDAY observed that representatives of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Islamic group agreed to be part of the change, even as they also noted reasons for the decay in society.

The state Chairman of PFN, Minaibi Dagogo-Jack, in his speech noted that: “Nigeria is saddled with all kinds of challenges. Children no longer have respect for parents or leaders. The academics who are supposed to impact the moral value in our education system are corrupt. We need to rejig ourselves even as parents.”

He expressed the need for the church and other religions to revive the youths in the society.

On his part, Pastor Austin Okpara, the General Overseer of Glorious Rain Revival Church, noted the need for the church and the government to tackle the challenge of illicit drugs intake by the youths, stressing that it has a negative effect on their morality leading to the vices in society.