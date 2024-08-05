A’Ibom PDP Set to Contest Council Polls, Holds Peaceful Primary to Pick Candidates

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State, has nominated 31 chairmanship and 368 councillorship candidates to contest the forthcoming local government elections in state.

The candidates of the party for the October 5 local government election were said to have emerged through affirmative nominations process, described as one of the most peaceful, fair and credible process in the country.

The state Governor, Umo Eno, who participated in the party primary election in his local government area, Nsit Ubium, attributed the success of the party election to the peace enjoyed in the state.

The governor who is the leader of PDP in the state, lauded the party faithful for conducting a peaceful primary election, reiterating his commitment to unveil and implement more welfare packages for the youths in the state.

Governor Umo congratulated the chairmanship candidate of Nsit Ubium, Mr. Alfred Charles, and all councillorship candidates, who emerged from the nomination exercise.

He tasked them to be ready to work and maintain the democratic ethos of the PDP as well as contribute in driving the community development efforts encapsulated in his ARISE Agenda.

In Oron Local Government Area, where the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, who participated in the nomination primary, said PDP has once again shown good example in orderliness and peaceful election.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, who witnessed the primary in Ikot Akpa Nkuk, Ukanafun LGA, praised the delegates and party faithful for the success recorded, stressing the party’s readiness to win at the polls.

Speaking shortly after the exercise in Uyo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah, described the process as peaceful, and lauded the leadership of the PDP for effective leadership and proper organisation of the primary.

The SSG, Uwah, as well as the Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Hon Monday Eyo, expressed satisfaction on the process, and commended stakeholders in the LGA for giving their nod to a second term arrangement in the area.

In Itu Local Government Area, the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Kufreabasi Edidem, remarked that the party faithful and leaders in Itu have followed the steps of Governor Eno in conducting themselves peacefully and orderly without rancor, to produce a widely accepted candidate for PDP in the October poll.

The former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem (SAN), lauded the PDP faithful for their orderliness throughout the exercise, describing the nomination exercise as the most peaceful in the history of primary elections in Nigeria.

Also, the state Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, while speaking in Oko-Ita, Ibiono Ibom, shortly after Asuakak Umoh was affirmed and declared the party’s candidate for the chairmanship poll, noted that the people of Ibiono Ibom are resolute in maintaining peace and order in their affairs, holding that they will remain supportive to Governor Eno and the ARISE Agenda.

Also speaking separately shortly after their affirmation as candidates of PDP for the chairmanship poll in their respective areas, the Eket Local Council boss, Mr. Akan Tommey, his Uyo counterpart, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo; Prince Uyo Ukpanah in Ukanafun, Mr. Sunday Okon Etim in Mbo, among others, expressed unreserved appreciation to the party and the governor for making their nomination process a peaceful and successful endeavour

They pledged to represent the party’s democratic ideals in all ramifications, and work to support the ARISE Agenda of the governor which they agreed is people-centric and yielding good result.