Tinubu: Suspend Further Protest, Create Room for Dialogue

President Bola Tinubu has enjoined protesters and the organisers on the EndBadGovernanceProtest to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue.

In a national broadcast to the nation on Sunday morning, the President said Nigeria requires all hands on deck regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together in reshaping the destiny of the nation.

He also warned those who had taken undue advantage of the protest to threaten any section of the country.

Tinubu said “the law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.”

The President said, “Our democracy progresses when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected. Our law enforcement agencies should continue to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens in a responsible manner.”