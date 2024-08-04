Shelves your sword, Alhaji Mayaki Tells Youths

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

As the ongoing nationwide protests enters the fourth day, prominent stakeholders within the government and private sectors in the four walls of Nigeria who are patriotic and optimistic about the progress of this country political and socio-economic structures have continued to plea with the youths to shelves their swords.

One among these dignified epitomes is a Real Estate Serial Entrepreneur with decades of successful experiences, Chief Executive Officer of MYK Limited Alhaji Abubakar Mayaki who is calling on the youths to renounces their fate towards the protest.

Speaking to Journalists on Sunday, Alhaji Mayaki said “As a real estate entrepreneur, I understand the frustrations and challenges faced by Nigeria’s youth. However, I strongly advise against resorting to nationwide protests, which can lead to destruction of property, loss of lives, and economic instability.

“Instead, I encourage the youths to channel their energy into constructive dialogue with the Federal government to provide entrepreneurship, and community development platforms for direct benefits.

” Though, I understand that there is economic challenges causing skyrocketed inflation, epileptic electric supply, hunger and poverty but Let’s work together to build a better Nigeria through innovative solutions, job creation, and collaborative governance.

“Remember, our collective future is brighter when we build, not destroy. Let’s focus on creating opportunities, promoting peace, and driving progress for all Nigerians.”

The Innovator tasked on all tiers of government to listen to the concerns and demands of the protesting youths, and engage in open and honest dialogue to understand their perspectives.

According to him the government should address unemployment and economic empowerment by implementing policies and programs to create jobs, promote entrepreneurship, and support small businesses to address economic challenges.

He said ” improve education and skills development to enhance access to quality education, vocational training, and skills development programs to equip youths for the future.

“Ensure good governance and accountability by demonstrating transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to citizens’ needs, and tackle corruption and mismanagement.

“Provide mental health support by offering access to mental health services and support to address the emotional and psychological well-being of youths.

Alhaji Mayaki tasked the government to foster inclusivity and diversity to promote inclusivity, diversity, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of ethnicity, religion or socio-economic background.

He said ” Address security concerns to ensure the safety and security of citizens, particularly youths, and address issues like police brutality and extortion.

Meanwhile, the Serial Entrepreneur commended the Nigerian Police Force and other security personnel for their professionalism and restraint during the the ongoing protests.

“Your commitment to maintaining peace and order while respecting the rights of citizens to express themselves is truly commendable. Your actions demonstrate a clear understanding of the importance of protecting human rights and upholding the principles of democracy. By not resorting to harmful tactics, you have shown that it is possible to maintain security without compromising the safety and well-being of citizens.

“We recognize that your role is crucial in ensuring the stability and security of our nation, and we appreciate your dedication to serving and protecting the people of Nigeria as your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we encourage you to continue upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.”