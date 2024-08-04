ON THE NATIONWIDE HUNGER PROTEST

The point has been made. It’s time to end the protest

With the hashtag, #EndBadGovernance in Nigeria, the 10-day protest to draw government attention to the all-pervasive economic hardship in the country started on Thursday. Despite the impediments thrown their ways, the protesters have succeeded in making a strong statement that by voluntarily entrusting to elected officials the responsibility of governing their affairs, the people have not relinquished their power. And that such power can be invoked by staging public protests over any issue on which they may feel dissatisfied. From Lagos to Sokoto, Maiduguri to Port Harcourt, Enugu to Jos, Nigerians were able to express themselves on their current plight and the need for those in authority at all levels to be more alive to their responsibilities.

However, we align ourselves with the sentiment by many critical stakeholders that the protests be suspended. Given what happened on Thursday and Friday in some states, there is an urgent need to deescalate the growing tension in the country. While the protests were generally peaceful in the southern parts, they turned violent in some northern cities, claiming no fewer than 17 lives within two days amid looting and confrontation with security operatives. In Kano State, for instance, hoodlums invaded malls, shops and government buildings, including the printing press, and office of the Digital Industrial Park of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) both of which were vandalised. Brandishing assault local weapons, most of the hoodlums took advantage of the protests to loot not only foodstuffs but also office furniture, air conditioners, refrigerators, computers, metal signboards doors and windows.

We do not deny that there are far too many things in the country that compel citizens’ action. But the fear that the protests could be infiltrated by hoodlums has been confirmed. “We have seen the level of destruction that was carried out just on Thursday. So, you can imagine if this continues for so long,” the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa said on Friday, even as he warned against a breakdown of law and order. “What we saw at the beginning was some semblance of a very peaceful demonstration, but which was quickly taken over by a bunch of criminals that didn’t mean well.”

We believe there are legitimate justifications for the protests. For many years, millions of Nigerians have been living from hand to mouth, hardly able to afford a good meal a day. This situation has further deteriorated since mid last year when the present administration came into power, abolished the petrol subsidy and floated the Naira. Though hailed as sound economic policies, the government failed to put in place measures to cushion the immediate impact of the fallout on the people, beyond some ‘palliatives.’ To compound the challenge of the soaring cost of living, people at the highest echelon of leadership still expend huge scarce resources on misplaced priorities while many of the overpaid politicians and public officials act as if there are no consequences for their conspicuous consumption and actions.

Ahead of the protests, some high officials in Abuja who ordinarily should be circumspect were reckless in their responses to public agitations. One called protesters “idiots” while another mocked that he would be “eating” while protesters are on the streets—a clear admission of corruption at public expense..

Meanwhile, in a democratic society, protest is a fundamental right that does not require anyone’s permission. Indeed, the Nigerian Court has ruled that the right to peaceful rally and peaceful demonstration is a fundamental human right protected under our Constitution. Specifically, section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of movement. Therefore, peaceful strikes, lockouts and other non-violent positive actions are well-known legitimate weapons of expression in a democracy. But given the precarious security situation in the country today, and the need to avert what could easily degenerate into anarchy, we join in the call that the protests be suspended.

As President Bola Tinubu addresses Nigerians this morning, we hope he will come up with policy measures that will help alleviate the current hardship in the country.